BLACKFOOT – Kayden Ford, the 23-year-old Shelley man accused of stabbing his father Joshua to death at his home Thursday, is in the Bingham County Jail facing a charge of first degree murder and has appeared in court on the charge.
Ford was arraigned on the charge in Bingham County 7th District Magistrate Court Friday morning before Judge Scott Hansen, who appointed Blackfoot attorney Manuel Murdoch as his public defender and set bail at $1 million. Ford’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 2 and he was remanded to the custody of Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.
The sheriff said in a news release Thursday that the alleged murder was discovered after deputies were dispatched to 1200 N., 900 E., in the Shelley area that morning in response to a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle.
As they investigated the accident, the officers contacted Ford’s family and asked them to notify his father that his son had been injured. Upon arrival at the Ford home, Rowland said, the family members found Joshua Ford, 48, deceased. They covered him with a blanket and notified the officers who were on the scene. Rowland said Kayden Ford was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he was treated for minor injuries and released to the custody of the deputies.
The sheriff said while investigating the accident the deputies determined that Kayden Ford had apparently run into the lane of traffic on Baseline Road deliberately in an attempt to commit suicide.
He said while stabbing was the apparent cause of the elder Ford’s death, the body was sent to Boise for an autopsy. According to the Bingham County prosecutor’s office, a preliminary report may be issued before long, but total results of the autopsy won’t be available for several weeks.