SHELLEY – The Board of Trustees in the Shelley School District honored their monthly employee of the school district.
For the month of December that honor has been bestowed upon high school secretary Cheryl Foster.
Cheryl is in charge of the front desk at the high school and not only answers phones, she tracks attendance and assists the principal and vice principal with maintaining order in the front office of the school. Part of that is answering every sort of question that is possible that comes in through the front desk. She also tracks and maintains records for the students and their coming and going during school hours, paging them when needed to the front desk and sharing messages with them all.
Some of the comments that have come in regarding Cheryl and how much she means to the school and school district:
Cheryl is the ultimate example of patience and selflessness. She is never too busy to lend a listening ear to students and staff. She is our go-to in the office for the person that knows what's going on and how to handle each situation. She has an awesome perspective on what matters and what will eventually pass. I have never seen Cheryl lose her cool, even when the situation would completely justify it. I have learned so much about patience and compassion for people in the few years I have worked with Cheryl. We are lucky to have her at Shelley High School.
One thing that I appreciate about Cheryl is that no matter how busy she is, she always makes time for people – whether it is students, staff, or parents. She will take the time out of her day to talk and listen to a struggling student, to reamin calm with a frustrated parent, and listen to the needs of the many staff members. She makes anyone who walks into that office feel important and valued.
We couldn't survive without Cheryl! She wears so many hats and helps keep us in line. She is so kind to students and truly cares about them. She is professional in the way she interacts with parents and teachers. She never complains about the craziness of her days and she's always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needs it. I also really admire how dedicates she is to her family. We are so lucky to get to learn from her and work with every day.
It has been said that office administrative assistants are the weather fo the school. Because of Cheryl, Shelley High School's forecast is always sunny! Cheryl is amazing at what she does, she is talented, keeps things running smoothly, and to say she is a go getter is an understatement. We are so appreciateive of what she does for us as individuals in the office and for the whole school. She is inspiring and one of the best people we know, very deserving of this honor and huge congratulations goes out to her.
In addition to everything listed above, Cheryl is active in everything that goes on at Shelley High School and is willing to pitch in on a second's notice to help out if someone forgets or misses an obligation that they had. She is the stop gap that prevents failure and ensure success. Always in the middle of everything that is happening at Shelley High School and always reminding people just how special it is to Be A Russet, Each and Every Day!
Cheryl is so important to Shelley High School, it would be hard to imagine what the school would be like without her sitting behind the front desk at the school waiting to help the next person who walks through the front door.