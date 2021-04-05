SHELLEY – If you are looking for the epitome of what it takes to be a student at Shelley High School, you need look no further than Jack Perry.
Jack was recently honored by the Shelley School District Board of Trustees as the Student of the Month for Shelley High School.
Jack is currently in four Dual Credit Classes at Shelley High School and has a cumulative grade point average of 4.2. He is one of the kindest students in the school and treats his teachers the same way. Everyone appreciates the kind of example that Jack sets for other students at Shelley High School.
One teacher affectionately calls him “Jack Jack.” This teacher states that Jack is a fabulous student, with a ready smile for one and all. He is very kind to others students and is always ready to listen and offer advice to others. There are many great things about this student, much more than one person could ever say. He is definitely a phenomenal young man and is the epitome of what a student at Shelley High School is.
In DC Chemistry, Jack is a very hard worker and is very dedicated to his classes and work within the classroom. Jack is performing at the highest level in most of his classes and strives to set an example for others to follow. He is friendly and very helpful to others.
Jack is one of the most polite people at the school and is always smiling and jovial when he meets others in the hallways and classrooms.