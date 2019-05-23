SHELLEY — Shelley School District 60 is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all children, ages 1-18, at no charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at Sunrise Elementary, 200 E. Fir, starting May 29 and going through June 28. Meals will be served from 8-8:30 a.m., and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The public library will be coming to give away books, Helping Hands will be coming to read to children, and the fire department will be coming for a demonstration.