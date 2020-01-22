SHELLEY – Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler is looking for volunteers who would like to become reserve officers in the Shelley Police Department.
“I can hold up to 12 badges,” Mohler said. “I have five reserve officers.”
To become a reserve officer, volunteers go through the same process as police officers.
“They go through the same background checks, a written test, a physical test, driver status, and oral interview,” the chief said. “I like to hire out of my reserves whenever possible.
“It is an excellent program. They get training and experience about what we do.”
Mohler has been in law enforcement for 28 years. His law enforcement career began in Shelley in 1992 where he was a reserve police officer. He has worked for the Shelley Police Department as well as working as an officer in the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office for five years. He has been the police chief in Shelley for the past eight years.
If interested, contact the Shelley Police Department at (208) 357-3446.