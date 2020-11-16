SHELLEY – The Shelley School District announced on Monday that it needed to quarantine an entire class from Sunrise Elementary after a student tested positive for COVID-19. Shelley continues to utilize their plan that has been approved by Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) as a way to meter the current threat level of the virus in each of their schools in the district.
The student last attended class on Thursday, and has been at home quarantining since the positive test. Students will be participating in distance-based learning during their quarantine in efforts to prevent any falling behind. The entire class will be allowed to return to the classroom Nov. 30 following the Thanksgiving break.
The school will be offering breakfasts and lunches to be picked up at 10 a.m. and those who are interested in requesting the meals for their students will need to contact Alva Ottley at (208) 357-7688 to make arrangements. One request is that those who wish to participate in the lunch program are asked to drive around to the back of the school to pick up the meals.
Adding to the COVID cases in Shelley is a student from Shelley High School who tested positive for COVID-19 and last attended class on Nov. 5. The same protocols of quarantine will apply to this student and those who were in close contact will have been contacted about the exposure.
The district continues to list each of their schools as in the “green” category for risk levels. The district has three different levels slated — green means minimal-risk with full-time in-person classes, yellow is the medium-risk level and changes the district from full-time in-person classes to a 50% split between in-person and distance-based learning, and red, which is fully online schooling only. The schools’ work to be as open and transparent as possible has put them in the position to be able to offer full-time in-person classes even though the district has seen confirmed cases nearly every week of the school year.
According to their collective data, across the Shelley School District, they currently have eight active cases, two each at Shelley High School, Hobbs Middle School, Riverview Elementary, and Sunrise Elementary. The district encourages patrons and students to remember to wash their hands often, wear a mask when appropriate, social distance, staying home when sick, cover coughs and sneezes, and quarantining when in contact with COVID.