SHELLEY – The Shelley School District Superintendent released a survey over a week ago regarding their seven-year project plan that would involved multiple potential areas of upgrading that the district felt would be the best places to start.
Starting with their buses, they asked about purchasing three new buses over the next seven years. 85% of those who took the survey expressed support for the purchase of the new buses. Although they showed support for purchasing new buses, the patrons of the district were not convinced that they should support a new asphalt parking lot for the buses. Nearly 22% of those who completed the survey noted that they are completely against the new lot.
Instead, the suggestion of grading the lot and smoothing the gravel out would be the winner in addressing the bus lot.
SECURITY UPDATES
When it came to updating security at the schools, parents and patrons made their voice heard by expressing interest in added safety for the students. Whether it be new cameras, updated fire suppression systems, or replacing worn carpet with polished concrete, the response was nearly two-to-one on each of the subjects in favor for the upgrades. Patrons of the district take the students’ safety serious, doing whatever they can to support the continued safe outlook for students.
REPAIRS
Adding an air conditioning system to Hobbs Middle School with a central HVAC system as well as central heat through the same system was one of the more costly items on the questionnaire. Being estimated at $2 million, sticker shock did not scare the patrons from feeling that this was a necessity for the future of Hobbs. Just over 65% showed interest in supporting this costly change, but for the increased air circulation during COVID as well as the air conditioning during the hot summer months, the district felt it was a great place to start. Hobbs could also see new bleachers placed in the gymnasium, replacing seats that are 44 years old. Support for updating Hobbs came in droves with support for the bleachers, the HVAC system, increased parking, and demolishing the old Ag buiding.
Stuart Elementary received support for replacing the gymnasium floor as well as fixing the asphalt and playground area. Both topics at Stuart Elementary received over 75% support from the community as well as the safety features desired for the school received nearly 80% support.
The final major update and repair includes the playground equipment at the district office, which is currently doubling as the special education center and is expected to become a kindergarten center in the near future.
The remaining results can be found on the Shelley School District website.