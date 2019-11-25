SHELLEY – The increase of the average daily attendance, positive happenings, and procedures for use of the district’s credit were some of the items covered at the Shelley School Board meeting Thursday evening.
“Shout out to everyone who helped promote attendance,” Superintendent Chad Williams said. “From the first day of school to the first Friday in November, we improved our average daily attendance (ADA) from 95.56 percent to 96.11 percent. This equates to about $50,000 of funding from the state, not to mention the learning that takes place while kids are in class.”
Attendance percentages at each school are:
- Shelley High School 95.8 percent
- Hobbs Middle School 94.25 percent
- Stuart Elementary 97.73 percent
- Riverside Elementary 96.02 percent
- Sunrise Elementary 96.86 percent
- Kindergarten 97.04 percent
“The new website is almost complete,” Williams said. It can be accessed at shelleyschools.org.
A few of the positive happenings in the Shelley School District include:
- Students at Sunrise Elementary celebrated World Kindness Day.
- Brandon Crain’s sixth grade gifted and talented students won the students’ choice award at the 3D printing competition in Idaho Falls and received $250.
- One hundred Hobbs students had perfect attendance in the first quarter and will get a reward of bowling.
- During college application week, 28 families attended FAFSA event, 162 high school students applied to college and 350 transcripts were sent out.
- Honors Physical Science attended and competed at the ISU STEM Day in Pocatello. Students did well.
Special education teacher David Mirhadi, who teaches at Stuart Elementary, was recognized as the teacher of the month.
“I love working at Stuart,” he said.
Shelley High School student Parley Sergeant was honored as the student of the month.
“One of his teachers told me ‘He is as good a young man that walks the halls of SHS,’” SHS Principal Burke Davis said. “He cares about the school and other students.”
Procedures for credit cardholders in the district were explained by Lanell Farmer, the district’s business manager.
“The cardholder is responsible when using the school credit card,” she said.
There is also a meal documentation form, a form for personal use of a credit card and its reimbursement.
“If the credit card is used for personal use, the employee can be fired,” Farmer said. “Auditors have trained all secretaries and administrators. Each school’s audit is checked each month.”
Williams added, “We want to make sure we have checks and balances.”
Reagan Zaugg, president of Shelley High School’s FFA, and a number of FFA students presented a short video about their travels across the country to attend the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.
“Nineteen kids went to see what’s out there besides Shelley,” Zaugg said.
Zaugg was most impressed with their visit to the Oklahoma City Memorial, site of the tragic bombing in 1995.
“The site is so interactive,” she said.
Another student said, “FFA is like a family. We are happy to see each other and meet different people from across the country.”
Cortney Markham from the safety committee reported the committee is gathering information to standardize drills in each building in the district.
SHS Principal Davis reported on the estimated growth of Shelley and the impact on the school district as well as fall sports and the student representation of Shelley.
“We had a good, good first quarter,” he said.
Regarding a supplemental levy, Williams said, “To maintain all of our programs, we need a supplemental levy.”
For four years, Shelley’s supplemental levy has been $575,000.
“I do not think we need to increase it,” the superintendent said.
Trustees will begin work on the timeline for the supplemental levy in December. The next school board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 19.
Williams is looking at four possible projects. These are concessions, restroom and football locker room, guest bleachers, a perimeter fence around baseball and soccer fields, and an update on the high school gymnasium sound system.
At least one of these projects would be paid for from the plant facility levy.
The superintendent and trustees agreed the sound system should be the first item of business.
Board members approved raising the per diem for school employees to $10 for breakfast, $15 for lunch and $20 for dinner. Employees would also be reimbursed 40 cents per mile.
Trustees briefly reviewed their time at the Idaho School Board Association (ISBA) convention.
Chair Cole Clinger said he appreciated the “positive happenings” in the school district. Trustee Brian Osterman agreed.
“We need to make sure these are visible to the community,” he said. “About half of the districts in the state have gone to a four-day school week. I think it would be quite the conversation if (the subject) were brought up in Shelley.”
Trustee Lisa Marlow would be interested in a survey of the community about the subject of a four-day school week.
Trustee Scott Fredrickson said one of the workshops he attended discussed cyber security for schools.
“One out of 20 schools (in the nation) has had problems with cyber security,” he said. “It starts with emails. Three schools in Idaho have been attacked. Two schools did not pay the ransomware demand; one did.”
Another workshop was on suicide prevention.
“This needs to be implemented in schools; we leave no one behind,” Fredrickson said. “(They need) a sense of belonging.”
One workshop trustee Rich Brown attended dealt with trauma that affects children. These traumas can include divorce, drug use in the home or fighting in the home.
“Three or more can affect a student’s life,” Brown said. “Some of these kids drop out of school or have low grades.
“The answer is a relationship with an adult who can be a mentor with students; to impact their lives. The workshop was eye-opening.”