SHELLEY – Members of the Shelley school board met late last week to discuss the upcoming bond election on March 9, where they will be seeking a $7.5 million bond rather than a levy to prepare for upcoming planned growth in their area.
The district is not in a financial position to forgo seeking some sort of funds in case of any major repairs that may be needed as well as the necessary upgrades to different facilities as time passes.
Shelley School District Superintendent Chad Williams displayed a presentation to the members of the board regarding the upcoming bond election and noted that he hopes the information will be well-received by members of the community.
The presentation only lasted about five or six minutes, but cut straight to the chase; the district decided that going the bond route was the best option because they qualify for bond equalization funds that amounts to 28% of the total bond, or just over $2.1 million. In essence, this means the taxpayers are only liable for $5.4 million and presents the district with “free” funds that are not being repaid by the people of Shelley.
Williams noted that they are seeking the bond so they can achieve most of the goals set forth by their seven-year plan before they believe they will need to invest in a new high school, based on the current growth patterns of their community. He was candid when he explained that if they do not seek some funds, the district will not be in a financial position in seven years to even attempt to explore the options of a new high school, and some of the projects needed are more pressing than others.
The first project that would be tackled with the funds would be the HVAC system at Hobbs Middle School. The current system struggles to help keep the school cool in the hot months and the heating system struggles to keep the rooms comfortable in the cold months. Williams was very open about this being the most important thing at this time before moving on to other projects that fall into their seven-year plan.
The second item he noted was fitting the current district office with classrooms so it can be utilized as a kindergarten center in the near future which should help eliminate the need for expansion sooner than that seven-year mark. He noted that the last thing he would like to do is be in a position where the district needs to purchase modular classrooms.
Modular classrooms are added to a school when they cannot house the number of students attending that specific location. The hope is to stave off the need to explore the need of a new high school before completing their seven-year plan.
Williams noted the difference in their tax levy rate in comparison to surrounding areas as well as other districts in the state that rival them in size. Currently of the 15 he pooled, Shelley sits fourth and would remain at fourth with the addition of the levy as well.
He noted that this was one of the requests that was presented to him by the board when the discussion started in the second half of 2020. With the future at that point being unknown as to when life would return to some semblance of normal, keeping taxes low on property owners was a major factor.
The difference between a levy and a bond at the polls comes down to a few things. First, a bond ensures that the funds received will be subsidized by the state at a rate of 28%, and second, a bond requires a supermajority to pass (66.67%) whereas a levy only requires 60%. Williams noted that it is a gamble to try to obtain that additional 6.67% of yes votes, but feels the benefits simply outweigh going for the easier-to-pass levy.
The bond will be on the March 9 ballots for those who are heading to the polls.
SIDE NOTE
Williams noted that he had just participated in the “Educators on the Hill” event, which was held virtually this year and wanted to express concern for House Bill 66 that would limit the amount of information provided on a ballot. He explained that he feels limiting this information prevents voters from being able to make an educated decision and provides false optics of the district being less than transparent. He expressed major concern about this as he continues to strive to be as transparent as possible in his position.