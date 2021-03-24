SHELLEY – The Shelley School District Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on March 18 with a full agenda.
Following the meeting being called to order and Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting went right to positive happenings.
Superintendent Chad Williams went right to the district website to show everyone some of the positive things that are going on in the Shelley School District from the award-winning Reds Dance Team, and the improvement in the winter sports programs which posted more wins this season than in the two previous seasons prior to the cheer squad.
Employee of the month and students of the month were then brought up.
The employee of the month comes from Hobbs Middle School and it is Trent Dye, who has been with the school district for 26 years, nearly all of it at Hobbs. He has taught classes and even coached basketball at the junior high school level and was recognized as a tremendous person who gives constantly to the school district, Hobbs Middle School and the students he encounters on a daily basis.
Two different students were honored, Jack Perry and Danica Valdez.
Jack Perry is currently taking four dual credit classes at Shelley High School. He also has a 4.2 cumulative GPA.
He is kind to other students and to his teachers. Shelley High School appreciates the kind of example that Jack sets for the other student of the high school.
He is affectionately called “Jack Jack” and is a fabulous student with a ready smile. He is very kind to other students and has been observed listening and offering advice to others. His teachers cannot say enough great things about Jack. He is a phenomenal young man and is the epitome of what a student at Shelley High School is.
In DC Chemistry, Jack is a very hard and dedicated worker. He is performing very well. Overall, he is friendly and helpful and is very polite to everyone he encounters around the school.
Danica is a very determined go-getter. Teachers and students alike are very impressed with her. She has so many talents and is always willing to use her talents to help benefit those around her. Danica is always kind and happy and shares her positivity with all those that are around her. It is a great blessing to have Danica at Shelley High School. She truly blesses others’ lives.
Danica is loved by many who encounter her. She has been a great office aid for the past several years. She worked hard on her senior project to raise enough money for the girls’ record board outside the weight room. She is a dedicated athlete that pushes herself and encourages others. She leaves notes of appreciation on desks around her all the time. She will be missed when she graduates.
Danica is always friendly in the hallways. She always asks how your day is going and is quietly consistent in her temperament and attitude.
Reports were heard from Eric Heringer on the bond financing plan, the budget and COVID budget from Lanell Farmer, and principals all reported on the first semester of the four-day weeks and all were affirmative.
A new proposal was heard about implementation of a cheerleading program at Hobbs Middle School and the board asked for a bit more information but was very favorable in supporting the program financially.
There were a few adjustments made to upcoming school year calendars that will be implemented.
There was narrative and discussion regarding a submitted plat plan from a builder for a lot across the road from River View Elementary that will be taken under advisement while additional information is gathered and the possibility of compensation is discussed to “borrow” green space from the elementary school for the new development to make it legal according to current state law. Williams will head those negotiations.