SHELLEY — The regularly scheduled meeting of the Shelley School Board was held on Thursday with a full agenda, but things went smoothly and quickly for the board.
Leading off for the agenda was the reorganization of the board.
Cole Clinger was nominated for a second consecutive term as chairman and he accepted the nomination and was unanimously voted in 4-0 with trustee Brian Osterman being excused.
As vice-chair, Osterman was nominated and elected by a 4-0 vote.
For treasurer, the assignment went to Lanell Farmer, a non-board member who has been serving in that capacity.
As clerk, it was designated that Mrs. Hawker would continue in that capacity, again by a 4-0 vote of the board.
The board then made their building assignments for the year, rotating the buildings in the district among the five board members and each board member has a new building to visit and keep up on the issues that may be found within that building.
Next came the schedule for board meetings during the 2021 calendar year. February will meet on the 18th, March will meet on the 18th, April will meet on the 15th, May will meet on the 20th, June will meet on the 24th, July will meet on the 22nd, August will meet on the 19th, September will meet on the 16th, October will meet on the 21st, November will meet on the 18th, December meets on the 16th, and January will meet on the 20th.
Positive Happenings were discussed by Superintendent Williams and there are some very good things happening within the school district. The employee and student of the month were disclosed and will be featured in a future issue of the Bingham News Chronicle.
The current budget status was discussed by Mrs. Farmer and everything is in pretty good shape and the board will need to continue to monitor the revenue coming in from the state.
An update on Cristy Burton and Eric Lords and both legal cases appear to be nearing a closure point.
Superintendent Williams gave a presentation regarding the upcoming bond election and showed a pamphlet that had been produced for distribution in the community that explains everything that is happening and the possibility of very good savings to the taxpayers.
Williams emphasized that everything that is happening right now is part of a seven-year plan for the school district.