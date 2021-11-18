SHELLEY – The Shelley School District’s Board of Trustees held their regularly scheduled monthly meeting a week early due to the schedule conflict with the ISBA Annual Convention.
The presented agenda was relatively short and as usual, began with the meeting called to order by Chairman Cole Clinger.
Once the agenda was approved and there was no motion to go into Executive Session, the meeting quickly went to Positive Happenings, which can all be found on the district’s website.
The highlights of the Positive Happenings is always the selection of a Student of the Month and the Employee of the Month.
This month’s Student of the month is Kate Driscoll of the high school. As the comments flowed from Assistant Principal Courtney Markham, it was more than obvious that this is a very special young lady.
It is very clear that Miss Driscoll is more than just a good student, she helps others and is active in many of the school’s functions. She has many friends and helps each and every one of them as she goes about her own busy schedule. She is always smiling and giving service to others. Congratulations to the Student of the Month, Miss Kate Driscoll!
The Employee of the Month is a Counselor at Hobbs Middle School. Michelle Sway is one who is credited with teaching kids how to dance! It may have been spoken like it might have been a joke, but in reality, some of the school dances are more successful because Michell puts herself out there and teaches the kids how to dance and that means very few wall flowers at the Hobbs Dances! Congratulations to the Dancing Counselor, Michelle Shay!
The meeting quickly moved to reports, where there was as usual a report on the status of the Budget and everything seems to be in order there.
A report from high school athletic director Josh Wells followed and he complimented all of the fall teams who have been showing improvement over the past year and of most importance is the increase in numbers of participants in the various sports — football, cross country, boys’ and girls’ soccer, volleyball and the newest sport, swimming.
There was discussion of a recent building committee meeting from Superintendent Williams and the district is moving forward in anticipation of continued growth of the area.
There was some discussion on a Board Policy, number 1500F and also on Board Goals for the school year, which are on schedule for completion.
Moving on to new business, the board approved policy number 7430 by a 5-0 vote.
There was discussion on the superintendents evaluation, the upcoming ISBA Convention, and the updating of the COVID-19 policy.
All of those were approved by a 5-0 vote following the discussion.