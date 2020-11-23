Shelley School Board meets

SHELLEY – The Shelley School District board of trustees met on Thursday night to discuss a number of important topics, including the recent move from a “Green” to “Yellow” status by the school district due to a COVID-19 positive at the High School.
Under the guidelines established and approved by the Southeastern Idaho Health Department, the Shelley district was allowed to interpret that each school within the district was it’s own “community” and each was under a separate guideline that would move the school into different categories.
The district was forced to go into the yellow category on Thursday morning, closing the high school to prepare for separated learning on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 24. An evaluation of the current plan was discussed at great length, including the removal of the “Orange” category, one of four steps in the program.
After a lengthy discussion, the board moved to eliminate the Orange category and simply go with Green, Yellow and Red. The board also agreed to change the guidelines for moving from Green to Yellow, pending approval of the Southeastern Idaho Health Department.
Current guidelines called for all schools in the district, with the exception of the high school and Sunrise Elementary, to move from Green to Yellow when confirmed cases reached three.
Those schools will now be able to remain open with face to face learning when there are three confirmed cases and move to yellow when the confirmed cases reach four.
Sunrise Elementary will be allowed to remain open when the confirmed cases reach four and will move to yellow when the cases reach five. The high school will remain open when the confirmed cases reach five and will move to yellow when the cases reach six.
This allows for the schools to remain open with face to face learning when the confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach one more than the grade levels that are being taught at the school.
For instance, there are four grades at the high school, thus the number would be four plus one remaining open and would only move to yellow when the total reaches six.
The high school reached three confirmed cases and when a fourth confirmed case surfaced, it caused the move from green to yellow. The school was forced to separate school on Monday and Tuesday and in all likelihood would be moving back to green on Tuesday, making it a move that would have been circumvented with the new guidelines. The vote by the board was unanimous to adopt the new guideline by a vote of 5-0.
Currently the plan for the high school is to return to the Green status on Monday, Nov. 30, when the school returns from the Thanksgiving weekend. The general consensus is that “Kids want to be in school, their parents want the kids in face to face school and we should make every effort to have them in school, face to face, learning at their highest level.”
The second major issue on the agenda was discussion of a bond versus a facility plant levy and the discussion surrounded the best thing for the community and the current market value in the Shelley area. The eventual vote came down to what was the most fiscally responsible maneuver for the board to take with reference to what the taxpayers will be paying for. The end result was that the board could save the taxpayers over $1 in choosing the bond over the levy and the board voted to proceed with the paperwork to present the bond in the March election cycle.
Another key vote by the board was on whether to enlist the services of an architect/engineer from their building committee in reference to some upgrades that will be needed by some proposed work to be done at Hobbs Middle School, mainly because of the nature of the work that is to be done. An architect would be essential when it comes time to replace the HVAC portion of those needed improvements. It would also be helpful when it comes to work on repairs of other buildings under consideration for improvements and repairs. The board voted 5-0 to follow that recommendation.
The rest of meeting was basic housekeeping items that are normally taken at the monthly board meetings.
The only real key item was a follow-up on the now two-year-old case regarding Cristy Burton and Eric Lords and the case against them for misuse of school and student funds. Both cases have been presented to a circuit judge and a date set for sentencing and coordinating the payment of restitution to the school district for the funds taken.