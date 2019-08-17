SHELLEY – The monthly meeting of the Shelley school board took place on Thursday, and while the agenda was not lengthy, the board covered some interesting topics.
Among the highlights of the agendas for new Superintendent Chad Williams is the positive happenings and district recognition portions and there are some good things happening in the district.
After recognizing that the district’s website can be cumbersome to negotiate, it was decided to have the website upgraded and become much more user friendly. That should be accomplished as early as next week and be done in time for the new school year.
A review of the students trying out for the fall sports saw a marked improvement in football,where over 80 players greeted new head coach Jeff Wells on the opening day of practice. This is a marked improvement for the team that struggled in its first year in the 4A classification, when they compiled a record of 2-8.
The other sports of volleyball, cross country, boys’ soccer and girls’ soccer also had increases in the numbers of athletes who showed up for the first day of practice.
The high school also was able to post above state averages for SAT and ACT scores for the school year that ended in 2018. It is hoped that the upward trend will continue when scores are released for 2019.
The City of Shelley and the school board continued to work together as they have negotiated an agreement to upgrade lighting with some new LED lighting in and around the schools. There will be a shared cost in the installation of those lights.
The board also announced some of its goals for the coming year and they include school safety, fiscal responsibility, high school relations, and home-school relations. Each of the members of the board will be able to work on these goals as a group and as individuals and the hope is to make the district and the board more interactive with the community.
School bus routes were also presented and approved by the board.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 19.