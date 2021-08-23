SHELLEY – The Shelley School District Board of Trustees held their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
Superintendent Chad Williams updated the district protocol for COVID-19 to better align with Eastern Idaho Public Health and their decision tree for COVID. A copy of the decision tree may be found on the Shelley School District website and is highlighted in today’s paper.
Williams took pleasure in presenting the Employee of the Month for the Shelley district.
The employee of the month is Kristin Barnard from Sunrise Elementary School.
“Kristin is always happy to take on new projects and excels with the students each and every year.” Principal Robyn Elswood said. “She steps up and accomplishes everything asked of her and is a real pleasure to have in our school and on our staff of excellent teachers.”
Lanell Farmer gave a report on the budget and said everything looks good for early in the new fiscal year and everything should be fine when the state money begins coming in monthly. All of July’s bills were processed and expected expenditures appear to be in line with what is budgeted for August.
Enrollment in the district is up slightly as expected which was good news as it presents additional dollars to the budget from both the state and federal levels. Shelley High School enrollment appeared to be up by around 30 students, although numbers always seem to fluctuate once school gets rolling and students find out exactly where they belong school-wise.
The report on the new Alternative High School also looks good as 22 students have been enrolled which is better than what was originally expected. Final numbers on the Alternative School will be more concrete once classes begin in the next week or so.
The board also heard from Athletic Director Josh Wells who requested an additional stipend for a girls’ golf coach to complement the boys’ coach and the golf program.
It was pointed out that it takes a tremendous amount of time to present golf as a sport for the school and the program has been very competitive over the years and the thought was that it would help with the girls being even more competitive.
Several coaches had already expressed interest in the position and it was thought that there would be no trouble in filling the position with a good coach. The stipend was approved by the board by a 4-0 vote and recommended at $2,000 per season.
A number of policy updates were read for the first time and approved to advance to the second reading at the September meeting.
The board also discussed board election timelines and the election packets were handed out to the board members who will be up for re-election this fall.