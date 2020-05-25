SHELLEY – The year 2020 will bring with it a lot of different memories, none of them more poignant and vibrant than those of how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed things at Bingham County schools.
The most impacted come in the different ways that the high schools have been handling their graduation plans and what the graduates will be able to take from those functions.
In the case of Snake River High School, the memories will stand out, maybe even more so than if they had been able to have a “traditional” graduation. Traditions are meant to change from time to time and some of the things that the high school administration, student leaders, and the guidance the board of trustees brought forth will be remembered for a lifetime.
A Friday night parade for Shelley High School grads started festivities off with a great showing. There were flat bed trailers, each with 10 graduates aboard, dressed in caps and gowns. Everything was done in accordance with social distancing guidelines and featured everything that could be imagined, from a police and fire truck escort through town, to a trailer that had the school’s mascot aboard one of the floats.
The streets of the parade route were lined with well-wishers and placards and cheering crowds, all giving the graduates a sendoff that will be remembered for years to come.
No one was left out and no one who wanted to be involved was denied the chance as the parade wound its way through the town to the love and well-wishers who lined the parade route.
Following the parade, the graduates received their diplomas and were greeted with a grand fireworks display, announcing the graduating class of 2020.
Things were not done, not by a long sight.
The group then ventured north to Idaho Falls and the Motor Vu drive in and its 400-plus parking spaces where a special film was shown to the graduating class.
This virtual showing of things that had happened during the class’ four-year tenure at Shelley brought a rousing ending to a perfect night for the graduates. At least, perfect as it could be with the circumstances surrounding those seniors who had endured the shelter in place orders and no classroom courses or no sporting events, things that mean a real conclusion to the school year for graduating seniors.
There will still be a barbecue that is planned for July 18 for those students who remain in the area and that will be the real final time they will all be assembled together as one group as Russets in every sense of the word.
A new tradition may have been born out of necessity this year, a year like no other when it comes to graduation at Shelley High School.