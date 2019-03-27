SHELLEY – The Bingham Health Care Foundation at Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) partnered with the Elite Retreat of Shelley to provide matching funds in order to purchase an automated external defibrillator (AED) for the Senior Center.
On Wednesday, members of the foundation presented the AED to members of the Shelley Senior Center.
The American Red Cross states that an AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It is a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.
“It was our pleasure to collaborate with the Shelley Senior Center to ensure their staff and the residents have access to the life-saving resources they need to help someone in need,” says Danette Roberts, director of the Foundation.
“We are committed to doing all we can to improve the health and wellness of our patients and our community,” says Jake Erickson, CEO of BMH. “The Shelley Senior Center plays an important role in our community, and we are proud to support the center so our neighbors can live longer, healthier, and more productive lives.”
“We are very grateful to have been at it for two years in raising money for this,” said Anita Snyder, a bookkeeper for the senior center. She said the center raised money through drawings and independent donations, bringing in half of the money needed for the defibrillator (over $589) with the foundation matching those funds.
The mission of the Bingham Health Care Foundation is to develop relationships within the communities it serves, to highlight awareness and access of care, increase the knowledge of healthy lifestyles, and encourage funding sources to enhance health care services to community residents. The Bingham Health Care Foundation provides funds to improve the health of patients in Eastern Idaho. The foundation enjoys the support of generous donations from hospital physicians, BMH employees, and from the local community.
For more information on the Foundation, visit https://www.binghammemorial.org/about-bmh/bingham-health-care-foundation
The Shelley Senior Center promotes, coordinates, and integrates all aging programs in all of the northern Bingham County areas. They develop and deliver social, nutritional, transportation, and other services for older adults. They are located at 193 W. Pine, Shelley, ID 83274.
For more information, call (208) 357-3621 or visit https://www.theeliteretreatofshelley.com/
Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH), a proud member of Bingham Healthcare, is a 501©3 non-profit critical access hospital located in Blackfoot. Their mission is to advance the healthcare experience through innovation, compassion, and exceptional service. They are also committed to a pursuit of excellence in providing a continuum of high-quality and compassionate healthcare services in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible. BMH employs nearly 1,000 people, and they have healthcare facilities in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Shelley.
For more information, visit https://www.binghammemorial.org/ or call (208) 785-4100.