Crystal Felgenhauer
Crystal is soft spoken with loads of untapped potential. She is kind, caring, compassionate, and helpful (even when she doesn’t want to be). It has been so fun watching her grow from the little girl who loved making up games with her sister to the young woman with the grit and determination to summit mountains with her dad. She loves her family, coffee, “The Office,” and outdoor activities. Skiing and camping are among her favorites. Some of her best high school memories are ski club trips and Coach J’s weight class. She has recently started road biking and set a goal to ride 1,000 miles this summer so watch out for her on the back roads! As a little girl, she and her sister (Kiva) ran Smoothie-ville. Smoothie-ville is gone but she still makes smoothies every day so even if she never learns to cook, she won’t starve! Like all 2020 seniors, she is sad to be missing her last high school milestones, but now she HAS to graduate from college — preschool can’t be her last graduation walk! She will be attending the University of Montana Western in the fall. We can’t wait to see where life takes you Crystal. Spread your wings and fly! Find your passions and your tribe. We know you have what it takes to make your life what you want it to be. We are so proud of you and will miss you as you head off to find all the adventures waiting for you. We believe in you and love you like crazy! Dad, Mom, & Kiva