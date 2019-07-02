SHELLEY – Electricity was explored Friday afternoon at the North Bingham County District Library in Shelley. Engineers and employees from Fluor Marine Propulsion at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory presented STEM activities each Friday throughout the month of June at the library.
STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
Fluor technology trainer Heather Hall was in charge of last Friday’s STEM activity.
Asked where she got her ideas from, she said, “I was a teacher at Bonneville High School where I taught fundamentals of science classes. I pulled a lot from my teaching materials.
“(The exercises) are based on discovery learning,” Hall said. “In discovery learning, students need to figure out how to do the experiment, rather than follow a set of instructions. It is part of science; trying a whole bunch of different things. It is more exciting and is more like real science.”
The 32 students attending the event were divided into three groups. Each group experimented and tried stuff out with static electricity, circuits, and potato clocks. Each group had 20 minutes at each station.
Participant Kent Fielding said, “The potatoes were a little confusing. I thought it was fun to have cans (that had been charged with static electricity) chase a straw.”
Participants used lamb’s wool to create static electricity on straws, balloons, and cans.
Lindsey Fowler and her children attended three of the four STEM activities at the library.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Fowler said. “My kids enjoy coming and the activities are hands-on. They like to build things and they enjoy coming to the library.”
Jordan Georgeson said her charges “like this a lot.”
Gage Lizarraga, age 10, liked the activity of making a circuit for light bulbs best.
Ryan Hall, age 10, connected three potatoes together, via circuits, to light an LED wand. Eventually he added a fourth potato, using chewing gum wrappers and a static electrically charged straw for more power.
Heidi DuMonte, who works with human resources with Fluor, said, “STEM is a big driver in our work. We have loved the opportunity for outreach in support of STEM. The library is excellent to work with. We are a good team.”
Sixteen engineers and Fluor employees volunteered their time to participate in these STEM activities. Engineers are from a wide range of specialties that include civil, electrical, nuclear, mechanical, and industrial.
“We’re really grateful to Fluor employees who spent so much of their time putting this together,” librarian Kaylene Christensen said. “The kids really enjoyed it. It has been a wonderful partnership for us.”
Upcoming activities for the summer reading program include Library at the Park each Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Firth City Park. Movies are offered at the library at 1 p.m. on the last three Thursdays of July. The movies are “Rocketman” on July 11; “Wall-e” on July 18; and “The Reluctant Astronaut” on July 25.
Local author Dale Searle will be featured at Ladies’ Night Out that begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 19.
People can still sign up for the Summer Reading Program at the Shelley Library. The program ends on July 31 with a party. The party begins at 5 p.m.
The North Bingham County District Library is located at 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley. For more information, call the library at (208) 357-7801.