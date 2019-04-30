SHELLEY – For one day in April, every year for the last 45, a set of cattle pens at the Kelley Ranch becomes a classroom.
Recently, around 80 Shelley High School ag and FFA students roped, mugged, vaccinated, and branded cattle and afterwards were treated to a hamburger lunch by the Kelley family.
“This is the most fun you can have in school. This is good, clean American fun and the kids are having a riot,” said Lyle Zaugg, one of three SHS ag teachers.
After the early morning sun burned off a stubborn heavy fog, the students separated into groups and were given instructions by SHS ag teachers Zaugg, Vince Wray, and Kody Howells. Oakley Remington, 16, picked Wray’s group to learn more about vaccinating and experienced students teamed up with the teachers to help teach other students.
Along with branding, the calves were given 8-way booster vaccinations under the skin and a dose of nasal-administrated spray to help prevent pneumonia. Oakley Remington, 16, helped vaccinate.
“I want to be a vet someday, so this is a great opportunity,” Remington said.
Howells said a branding like this is often the only one some students will ever experience.
“I’ve never done this before but it’s a lot of fun,” said Brooklyn Lester, 15. “My dad Darren Lester had talked to me about branding when he was young, so that’s why I wanted to come out to the branding today.”
While some students roped calves, others vaccinated. Still other students, including Maddy Martin, 16, and Olivia Wootan, 16, branded with electric brands.
“You have to make sure the calf is lying flat so you can apply the brand evenly,” Martin said, and Wootan added, “You want to press the brand firmly but not too hard so you don’t break through the skin, which can be really hard when the calves squirm,” she said.
The whole idea of having students help with branding was cooked up in 1972 when Zebbie Miller began his first year as an ag teacher at SHS. Miller is now retired. One of his students was Dale Kelley, the son of Gerald and Helen Kelley, who ranched in the Bone and Shelley areas.
Miller asked Dale Kelley and some of his other students about their family’s branding operations. When Miller pitched the idea to have students help brand at the Kelleys’, the couple eagerly agreed. Soon, Miller’s students were helping brand at the Kelleys’ and at other area ranches too.
For all but the last three years, spring branding was done at the Kelley ranch in Bone. And through the years, the event became very popular among the students.
“When we’d get the first warm days in the spring, the students would start asking, ‘when are we going branding in Bone?’” Miller said. “And over the years, the ladies would get in and work just as hard as the boys. One of the highlights was going to Bone for the entire day.”
Lifelong farmer and rancher Gerald Kelley believes kids benefit from learning how to work and to learn by doing.
“When kids go to different places and learn by experience it’s better than learning just by hearing stuff,” Kelley said.
The experience has been a positive one for the students and the ranching family that today includes the grown Kelley siblings and children. And, the entire family continues to be big supporters of the ag program, ag students, and FFA.
“Zebbie thought we were doing him a favor,” Helen Kelley said. “When in reality, he was doing us a favor.”