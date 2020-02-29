SHELLEY – Shelley City Council members met Tuesday evening to conduct council business.
Councilwoman Kim Westergard suggested the City of Shelley sponsor the Just Serve Volunteer Fair. Council members approved giving the Volunteer Fair $50 for advertising and purchasing two banners for the event at a cost of $65 per banner.
The Volunteer Fair will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 2 in the Shelley High School gymnasium. The fair will showcase volunteer organizations and the help they may need.
Kim Adams is in charge of this event.
Council members passed the Fair Housing Proclamation that recognizes fair housing during the month of April. Council members also waived the building permit fee for the Shelley Senior Center Project.
Councilman Earl Beattie recommended the council approve extra pay for Police Chief Rod Mohler because he has completed two pay level increases. This was approved.
During a previous council meeting, a 1980 Dodge pick-up was declared surplus property. It was valued at $150. Council members approved selling this pick-up to Mohler for $200.
In other business, all city employees must be trained on the changes of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Gem Program for titles and registrations. The training is March 16-19. Three city employees will receive training on March 16 and 17; the other two will receive training on March 18 and 19.
“The city office will remain open; we will work with a skeleton crew those days,” City Clerk Sandy Gaydusek said.
City Attorney B.J. Driscoll will review the snow removal policy.
In the Idaho Legislature, House Bill 409 has passed the House with a 46-23-1 vote. Bingham County Rep. Julianne Young voted in favor of this bill; Rep. Neil Anderson voted against it. The bill will be taken up by the Idaho Senate.
If passed by the Senate, the bill would provide a limitation on non-school taxing district budget requests and levies for the year 2020. This would put a freeze on Idahoans’ property taxes, leaving property taxes to be paid at the same rate in 2020 as they were in 2019.