SHELLEY – COVID-19 and the schedule for the four-day school week were discussed at the Shelley school board meeting last Thursday.
Regarding COVID-19, Superintendent Chad Williams said, “I’ve done a lot of research to enable us to make sound decisions. The situation changes quickly, even daily.”
Shelley schools were closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus outbreak and are scheduled to reopen on April 6, depending on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations and/or other circumstances.
“Administrator and directors will contact employees electronically so people will be in groups of 10 or less,” Williams said.
He continued, “Our main task is instruction of students. We are hoping all students will be able to come to school on Monday, April 6. If not, our teachers will be preparing home based, online and/or packets or some or all of it for any eventuality.
“To help us manage online school and facetime, we will be using the Google Classrooms platform,” Williams said. “We will start providing a short tutorial for students and families to become familiar and reasonably competent with this platform.”
He added, “All plans can change.”
Williams is working to meet with a Parent Advisory Committee to get the parents’ perspective so “that we can make the best decision possible.”
“It’s worth noting,” he said, “if sick, stay home; wash your hands frequently with soap and water; and use social distancing.”
Williams and the school board thanked the community support for passing the supplemental levy in March. Voters approved this $575,000 two-year supplemental levy by about 65 percent. A supplemental levy is a tax approved by voters in a specific school district. The Shelley School District will receive $575,000 in year one and another $575,000 in year two in this levy.
Williams also presented projects that are designated to be accomplished in the school district.
Last fall, the boiler failed at Riverview Elementary and needed to be replaced.
At Hobbs Middle School, the boiler had sufficient heat for the winter but will need to be replaced.
At the District Service Center, classrooms will be updated to be ready by fall 2021. Six new classrooms will be renovated.
The roof leaks at Hobbs Middle School. A new membrane will be put on the school over the summer.
Controlled access will be built for Riverview and Sunrise (elementary schools) this summer.
“All these projects are funded by the plant facility levy,” Williams said. “We are preparing for 2027 when the bond will be paid off. We will be in a position to do something, if needed.”
School trustees officially adopted and approved the four-day calendar that begins this fall.
The instructional hours and bell schedules for 2020-21 are on the Shelley website at shelleyschools.org
At Shelley High School, the first period begins at 7:58 a.m.; the seventh period ends at 4:01 p.m. Homeroom lasts 20 minutes; lunch lasts 31-minutes. Schedule for Hobbs Middle School and each of the elementary grades are also on the school district’s website.
A comparison of instructional hours is also available on the website.
One of the highlights of Positive Happenings on the Shelley website is a photo of Sunrise Elementary Principal Robyn Elswood kissing a pig. She also dyed her hair purple because students read more than 12,000 books in one week. Kindergartners through second graders attend this school.
Williams recommended approval of all administrators in the district.
“They are doing a great job,” he said.
Trustees discussed what they could do to honor teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week that is tentatively set for May 4-8.