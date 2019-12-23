SHELLEY – The possibility of a four-day school week was presented to the Shelley school board Thursday evening.
Dale Clark, principal at Hobbs Middle School, heads up the calendar committee.
“Under the direction of the school board, we, the calendar committee, took a survey to determine how people like our present calendar,” Clark said. “Next year’s calendar has already been approved.”
The calendar committee received 1,388 responses. This number included 582 responses from parents of students (42 percent), 569 students (40 percent), and 166 district employees (12 percent).
Regarding harvest break, 36 percent of patrons who responded to the survey would like the break to be left at two weeks; 40 percent of patrons would like it to be reduced to one week. Only 19 percent of patrons would like it taken away completely.
Eighty percent of patrons liked one week for spring break.
“As people got into the survey, more expressed an interest in a four-day school week,” Clark said.
According to the survey, 51 percent of patrons stated they would like to give the four-day week a try.
The question was asked if the school district went with a four-day week, would patrons prefer to remove Monday or Friday? By 88 percent, patrons selected Friday.
“Sixty school districts and charter schools have a four-day week and more are looking at it,” Clark said. “It really comes down to the number of hours seniors need. Everyone else is over hours.”
“It would require a lot of work to change the current A/B block master schedule at the high school,” high school Principal Burke Davis said.
Clark will put together a survey that shows the four-day schedules for Firth, Preston, Marsh Valley, and Snake River so patrons can see the various calendars. The survey will be out in January; school trustees will discuss it during their January meeting Jan. 16.
Trustee Rich Brown was recognized for his 4 1/2 years as a trustee on the Shelley board.
“Rich always stood up for what he believed,” board chair Cole Clinger said. “He will be missed.”
SHS senior Sophie Miller was recognized as the student of the month for December. Her teachers said she is kind to kids, always smiling, and hard working.
Natural Helper sponsor Teresa Day said, “Sophie quietly goes about doing much good.”
SHS Assistant Principal Courtney Markham was recognized as the employee of the month for December.
“She loves the community, school, and kids and cares for them in-school and out-of-school,” Davis said.
On behalf of the Shelley Education Association, Chris Fleming and Judy Smith thanked the board members for the Christmas bonuses.
“We appreciate that you work with teachers and are excited about education,” Fleming said.
Giving the monthly budget report, business manager Lanell Farmer said, “We should be at 41.66 percent of the school year’s budget; (the district) is at 42.17 percent of the budget — right where we need to be. There are no red flags.”
The trustees approved a resolution to seek a supplemental levy. The two-year levy would be for $575,000 which is the same amount as the district’s current levy.
If approved, the levy would go into effect on July 1, and end on June 30, 2022. The election for the supplemental levy is March 10, 2020.
Trustees approved the emergency school closure on Dec. 12 because of the city-wide power outage.
Superintendent Chad Williams encouraged people to visit Positive Happenings on the Shelley School District website. Positive Happenings is located on the top bar of the website.
“The website is looking better,” Williams said. “It will probably be finished in about a year.”