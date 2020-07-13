SHELLEY — Trustees of Shelley Joint School District 60 took their first look at projected opening protocols for the district for August during their monthly meeting last week.
The protocols were put together by Superintendent Chad Williams with input from the Idaho State Board of Education and the local heath department.
Some of the more pertinent items on the rough draft of protocols included a combination of a common sense approach with recommendations from outside sources as well.
Many of the board members also made suggestions on the recommendations that will be placed into the protocols before they are viewed again in a couple of weeks at a special meeting of the board before the list of protocols are published and sent to the parents of potential students of the Shelley district this fall.
“Part of this process is that we want to be in school come our opening date on August 18,” Williams said. “Every bit of data that we have seen shows that the students will do better in a classroom setting, the students and parents want the one-on-one interaction between the students and teachers to increase the success that we show and as a whole, as our survey showed us, we need to be in the classroom when school is set to open in August.”
First up on the list of protocols will be the hiring of a “sanitation squad” by the district. This group of individuals will be dispersed to the various schools in the district with the intent to continually sanitize the entryways to the schools, wiping down the doors and windows of the entry and exit ways in and out of the schools and maintaining sanitized doorways and handles to the various location throughout each school such as classrooms, restrooms, libraries and meeting rooms, and offices. The squads will work in shifts with two shifts for each school on each school day.
There will also be temperature monitors either at the entryways to the schools or at the classrooms with thermometers being purchased by the district and placed in the hands of school administrators for distribution either to assigned teachers or individuals tasked with the charge of monitoring students’ temperatures. Those with temperatures higher than the recommended marks would be monitored or sent home. Temperatures could be taken at differing times during the day or if a student developed signs of a high temperature during the day.
Masks would be recommended, however, if a student or teacher were uncomfortable with wearing the mask, strict social guidelines would be followed. It has been recommended that six feet is the recommended distance, however, it was also pointed out that if both parties were wearing masks, much closer distancing could be tolerated and for up to 15 minutes at a time.
Doors to the schools would be opened when weather dictated that it was prudent to do so in order to keep fresh air circulating through the schools. It was also noted that filters on the HVAC systems would be monitored much more closely and changed when directed and needed.
Proper sanitation would also be followed for each classroom or occupied area with the wiping down of desks, doors, and any other occupied area which would indicate the need.
There was much discussion during the exchange of information between the superintendent and the board members as all of them want to see school returned to as much normalcy as possible, but also allow for contingencies should they arise, such as parents who would prefer that their student not go back to the classroom setting as quickly as some others, or teachers who were uncomfortable with the protocols as being discussed or set forward.
It was mentioned that in those cases, remote learning would be instituted and every attempt would be made to help the student maintain their learning and keep their schooling on par.
The board then moved on to other business, including information sharing regarding a potential bond request, supplemental levy requests, and facility bond requests, all of which could be upcoming within the next year or two.
There was mention of possibly using different funding methods which could potentially save taxpayers a large sum of money and Williams was tasked with further research on this matter and will bring the results to the next board meeting.
There was also discussion on a proposed board policy first draft along with discussion on board goals for the coming year with proposed changes in how the board would actually evaluate how they graded those accomplishments and how they would be perceived by the community and patrons of the school district.
A special board meeting was set for the end of July.