SHELLEY – The Shelley School District made a post on Facebook and on their website to connect with parents regarding the current status of COVID-19 inside their district. They released a letter on Monday regarding the current cases that they were notified regarding students and staff that were tested positive for the coronavirus.
The district was notified about three confirmed cases from Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) from positive tests dated to exposures in the tail end of September. One of the confirmed cases has a younger sibling attending Stuart Elementary and neither of the two have been in school since September 24. The confirmed case attends Hobbs Middle School.
The other two confirmed cases are employees for the district—one from Shelley High School and the other works at Sunrise Elementary. Both employees have not been at work since September 24 as well. The district’s information release regarding positive cases was sent as a reminder to parents and patrons to monitor any changes in health. They note the main symptoms of the coronavirus—fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea and vomiting, or diarrhea.
The district continues to ask parents to monitor their students for any of these symptoms and keep them home from school if they develop any of them. Symptoms tend to show up anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure and maintain quarantine until test results are returned.
The school recommends that preventative action is taken to lower the chance of contracting the virus after coming into contact with it. To do so, socially distance a minimum of six feet apart and wearing a face covering or mask when proper social distancing is not possible. The district reminds parents that if a potential exposure has taken place, to contact their family doctor or contacting SIPH for further instruction.
Despite the positive cases, each of the schools in the Shelley School District remain in the “green” with full-time in school classes continuing as planned.