SHELLEY – The class of 2020 from Shelley High School has announced that there will be a celebration and community graduation send-off for their seniors today.
This parade will begin on the corner of Byron Avenue and Maple Street at 6:30 p.m. The parade route is included with this article and details the route.
The Shelley community invites the public to line the streets along the parade route, practice proper social distancing along the way, and help the SHS graduation event be as amazing as possible for the seniors who have accomplished so much.
Parents, friends, relatives, and all who wish to be part of this send-off are encouraged to bring noisemakers, posters, balloons or horns (including your car horns) as you line the parade route to celebrate the accomplishments of this graduating class in a true “Shelley manner.”
The seniors are asked to gather at 6 p.m. on Maple Street near the LDS church behind Food Plaza. All graduates will be placed on trailers in alphabetical order in groups of 10 in order to align with social gathering. Seniors are encouraged to arrive in plenty of time to get to their specific spots. The parade will begin at 6:30 sharp. If possible, wear your cap and gown if you have ordered one. if not, try to borrow one or simply come as you are. Please also bring a chair to sit on. This is a parent/community sponsored event.