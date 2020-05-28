BLACKFOOT –Independence Day fast approaches as the month of May comes closer to an end. With this in mind, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland addressed the county commissioners on Wednesday morning with questions and concerns regarding their plans for approving or denying permits to sell fireworks.
In previous years, Bingham County has approved permits to sell fireworks, legal and not, through the commissioners’ office but questions about enforcement plagued the discussion.
Sheriff Rowland asked the commissioners about their plans for approval and enforcement of the ordinances surrounding the sales of illegal fireworks. County Attorney Chase Hendricks addressed the legality around signing waivers claiming that end users will not light or launch the illegal fireworks in the county, absolving the dealer from responsibility. The county and city try to work in conjunction to regulate purveyors in efforts to keep the risk of structure or wildfire from increasing.
The question arose about whether the county should allow the sale of illegal fireworks from these stands. Rowland provided input on this question.
“People will go elsewhere — Fort Hall, Wyoming, even over to Mountain Home to purchase their fireworks,” he said. He went on to explain that people make trips year-round to purchase illegal fireworks from these locations.
The only other major concern about the sales of fireworks came down to how they would properly inspect the locations to approve permits when the stands have not yet been put up.
The commission provided a response to this: “They will have to be inspected after they are placed. If they do not meet standards then they may have their permits revoked.”
The commissioners along with Hendricks and Rowland decided that staying the course would be the best course of action this year, but may revisit the subject after the Fourth of July to establish more appropriate measures. Hendricks would note that under the current plan, it leaves all of the enforcement on Blackfoot Fire Chief Kevin Gray.
Plans for future fireworks sales remain unchanged for the time being and will be no different than years past.