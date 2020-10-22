BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Sheriff, Craig Rowland introduced a new software package to the Bingham County commissioners on Wednesday after previously discussing shortfalls in the software they have been attempting to use.
Recently, they were told that the issues they were having were connected to a larger issue with multiple computers accessing the same data, so Sheriff Rowland had the program installed on one station to be utilized as a stand-alone for the officers to use when they had to enter data. The same problems continued to appear, so he began his search for a better, more modern system.
He found what he thinks will be an all-in-one overhaul for the county, city, and surrounding cities inside Bingham County, but it comes at a hefty price tag. A software system that would cost the better part of $1 million would include a more up-to-date system for 911, dispatching, police reporting, officer location inside and out of their squad vehicles, and data transfer for in-real-time updates on situations. Rowland explained how a new system like this would be game-changing for his department and others.
Some of the features involved allow officers to take photos on their smartphones and directly upload them to the computer system at the sheriff’s office as well as integrating the body camera footage directly to the case file with the photos to go directly to the prosecutor’s office. All of the integration goes into eliminating potential errors. Questions were asked about the photos on the phones and whether it would save them. Rowland explained that photos taken on phones through the software will not be saved on the device.
One of the largest concerns coming out of the meeting was the fact that it would require other entities that utilize the Bingham County dispatchers and shared files to be using the same system to access the county’s data. Concerns over whether the other police departments were made aware about the potential changes came into discussion to which Rowland explained that they have all been informed about it because they use Bingham County’s dispatch for 911 calls.
Although still in the want stage, the county will continue to search for an option to afford the software and is considering the option of requesting CARES Act funding to purchase it for the department. If the funding is approved, the county will be undergoing some major switches and moving away from the current software that has continued to be a letdown for the sheriff’s office.