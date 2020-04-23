BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office will keep taking appointments for driver’s license needs effective Monday, April 27, according to a press release from Sheriff Craig Rowland.
The driver’s license office will be open five days per week and will open at 8 a.m., close for lunch, then open until 4 p.m.
“If you make an appointment, please show up. This past week we had several people not show up for their appointments. If you need to change your appointment, please call,” Rowland said.
The Sheriff’s Office will be canceling the DARE day on May 13. They will try to schedule it for a later date if possible.
Rowland said the county road and bridge department is trying to get the mountain roads open and should have this done by May 1, and at that time all the roads should be cleared.
“People can go on the river and American Falls Reservoir right now,” Rowland said. “As soon as we get the mountain roads open on May 1 then people can go to Blackfoot Reservoir.
“If you need to get your fingerprints taken we will start taking appointments starting on April 27. We will also take appointments for concealed weapons permits on the same day. Remember if you would like you can call and we will email you the form if it is just a renewal, and you can fill it out and drop it in the mail or at the courthouse drop box along with a check for $38 and we will process your renewal.”
Rowland also reminded residents that all voting in the primary election will be done with absentee ballots. To request a ballot, go to www.co.bingham.id.us and click on elections and request your ballot. The request needs to be in by May 19.