BLACKFOOT – Sheriff Craig Rowland met with Bingham County commissioners on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of relocating the detectives from their current office into a different location because of issues with noise that continue to force them to use headphones to focus on what they are doing.
He also noted that if the changes were to take place he would use the space for his deputies to provide areas for them to work as well.
The request involved moving the detectives to a different building but they would take their current desks and equipment with them so no additional items would need to be purchased.
Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner said they would move the desks over and replace them as needed in the future, but the desks are currently in good shape.
During their discussion, there was also conversation about the new building the county is currently in the process of purchasing and utilizing some of the offices in it. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring noted that the county should be finalized on the property by the end of the month, making that a possibility.