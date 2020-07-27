BLACKFOOT – During a recent meeting with the Bingham County commissioners, Sheriff Craig Rowland said he has come across a potential sanitation system for the courthouse to ensure the safety of employees, community members, and those in the jail.
The products offered on the market include UVC light robots, Oxyion Sanitation Systems, as well as strong cleaning chemicals listed by the same company creating different options for businesses and governmental entities to choose from.
The sheriff’s focus was on the Oxyion system. He introduced the idea of the system to the commissioners after seeing rising cases of COVID-19 in Bingham County as well as increased exposure to potentially infected people as they continue to be one of the only courthouses in the area allowing walk-ins and in-person services.
Adding to the concern was there will inevitably be a time where they have to put people in the county jail for any period of time, potentially exposing the others in custody to the coronavirus. These concerns create a very real threat to the people working in the courthouse, and before it becomes a problem, Sheriff Rowland wanted to address the problems.
The commissioners asked Rowland to provide them with more information on the product, which he had no objections and plans to continue his research accordingly.
As stated on their website, these items are made to help people with the new normal with the constant changes surrounding COVID-19.