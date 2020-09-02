BLACKFOOT – Following a press release from Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland last week about 53 inmates and five jail staff members that had tested positive for COVID-19, Rowland addressed the situation Wednesday during his weekly update with the county commissioners.
Bingham County had a large spike of COVID-19 in the jail and it has put excessive burden on the staff and the inmates because they are trying to keep those infected away from those who have yet to test positive in an effort to eradicate it from the facility.
Rowland explained that because of the number of positive cases, they are having to limit the number of prisoners out of the cells and doing recreation based on if they are or are not positive. Adding to the levels of issues, they are conducting intensive cleanings with a chemical base, according to the sheriff.
They are taking extra precautions to try to ensure the safety of the inmates and correctional officers that are in close interaction with the positive patients. They have a nurse come into the jail daily to take temperatures, ask other questions pertaining to the effects of the virus, and conduct tests based on the requests of the jail and inmates.
Rowland had one other item on the agenda which was a pre-authorization surrounding a new piece of equipment that has been tested and proven to aid in the elimination of contagions and bacterium that are transmitted through the air. The new item is known as the Oxyion Biofilter Unit. Similar to an ozone machine, they purify the air that it filters as well as using ultraviolet lighting to add an additional level of safety. The OBU has a replaceable filter that is exchanged annually and will be the newest addition in protecting inmates and employees of the county jail.