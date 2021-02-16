On February 14, 2021 at about 0230 hours Bingham County dispatch received a call that someone was in an abandon house Rose road at about 800 North off of 150 West. When deputies arrived they made contact with a 51 year old male, identified as Bruce Diehl from Shelley, Idaho. Diehl has a history of dealing with the police in Bonneville. At the abandoned house in Rose, Diehl warned the deputies on scene that if they came into the house that they “would leave in a body bag.”
At 0410 hours the STAR team was called out to the residence. Deputies deployed an armored vehicle to breach the door, Diehl fired several times at the vehicle. Additionally, Diehl began firing at a patrol car.
After Diehl began firing, the Bonneville County SWAT team was called in to assist. Bonneville County SWAT responded and covered one side of the house as the STAR team covered the opposite side. The STAR team began deployed gas into the house several times, however, Diehl did not exit the house. Instead, Diehl began firing shots at the STAR team members that deployed the gas.
Around 1200 hours, Diehl was shot by a SWAT team member. Deputies then breached the house and began life saving measures upon Diehl. At 1240 Diehl was pronounced dead at Bingham Memorial Hospital.