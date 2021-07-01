BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday their new deputies and promotions as they prepared to wish Captain Mark Crowley farewell. Sheriff Craig Rowland presented and swore in his new officers with friends and family in attendance to wish them well in their new careers.
Starting with the new detention deputies, Rowland had them raise their right hands and repeat their oath to serve and protect the people of the community. He then introduced to those in attendance Detention Deputies Genera, Nevarez, Bosh, Moon, and Ramirez. They will work in the jail as well as in the courthouse to ensure safety and order.
Along with hiring new detention deputies, Deputy Ferro and Gunderson were added to the department as well as Deputies Rowe and Smith joining the Patrol Division. Kim Gunderson also joined the sheriff’s office as part of the 9-1-1 team in dispatch.
Deputies Nebeker, Fox, and Katseanes were promoted to Patrol Corporals during the presentation. Nebeker and Katseanes grew up together as close friends and continue to work together as part of the sheriff’s office.
Finally, former Sgt. Gary Yancey was promoted to lieutenant during the presentation. Yancey has worked in the department for many years. His quick thinking has earned him commendations in the past.