BLACKFOOT – Although it may feel more like spring outside than winter, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reminds people to stay vigilant when on the roads during winter months.
On social media, they made a post reminding drivers to acknowledge and respect the necessary distance between their vehicles and plows who work to keep Idaho roadways open and safe for commuter traffic.
These types of reminders presented by the local law enforcement agencies are created as a way to share important information with the general public and should be heeded as some weather patterns are expected to change. There will be snow ahead in the forecast in February and the need to drive safely around these types of vehicles will become more evident.
PARKING IN THE CITY
The City of Blackfoot has a no parking ordinance during the winter months for heavily traveled roads and each year reminds people to avoid parking in these areas at the cost of potentially being towed. These ordinances are in place to ensure safe snow removal may take place without the issues of potentially damaging a private vehicle and also plowing in someone’s vehicle. Parking off the street is highly recommended in the winter months in Idaho because snowstorms are part of life in the area.
SAFE DRIVING
Besides providing plows the amount of respect and distance deserved it is also important to note that leaving earlier to allow more time to get to and from your destination should be a common practice. If one follows this rule, they will not find it necessary to drive faster than the conditions will permit and could prevent accidents and injuries.
Furthermore, wearing a seat belt — not just in winter months — substantially lowers the risk of being injured in the case an accident occurs. These simple guidelines could be the difference between life and death.
EYES ON THE ROAD
Statewide hands-free legislation was passed and later enacted in July. Local law enforcement followed the order where they would use the first six months to educate the public regarding the behavior but as of Jan. 1, they are enforcing the mandate. Texting and driving or talking and driving are prohibited except for the caveat of one-touch answering or dialing. The use of hands-free technology such as a Bluetooth through a car speaker system is allowed, but studies suggest talking the phone in the car is distracting.
STAY SAFE
Always have a winter preparedness kit in an Idaho vehicle. In these kits should be water, a blanket for warmth, high protein non-perishable food stuffs, flashlight, matches or lighter, and other items that one might find necessary. Although no one wants to ever need one of these kits, having the necessary tools to deal with adverse weather conditions can be a game changer and what is necessary to handle a night stranded in an Idaho winter. If traveling alone, tell someone where you are going and when to expect you home that way in the case of an emergency, they know where to find you.
ENJOY THE IDAHO WINTER
Winter does not have to be doom and gloom. Go sledding, ice fishing, snow shoeing, skiing, or snowboarding; get out and enjoy the fresh air with loved ones.