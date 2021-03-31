BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland addressed more concerns about the wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles Wednesday during his weekly update with the county commissioners.
Rowland noted that they have been very honest about the process and the wait times for those who are in line, but continue to field complaints from members of the community about the time spent and being turned away even if they had been waiting when the office closes.
Continued woes from members of the community find themselves posted on Facebook regularly with people sharing their frustrations and those who had little to no issue sharing their pleasant experiences — it appears to be random for those who are having worse times than others. Rowland said one of the most obvious reasons the continued times in line have not decreased involve people now registering their new toys that they bought last year to enjoy the outdoors while staying socially distanced. He expressed seeing larger numbers of ATV/UTV registrations, campers, trailers, boats and everything in between as people gear up for the nice weather and the summer months.
The DMV changed to their new system in the later part of 2020 and saw similar problems with it like they did when the Driver’s License Office changed to their new system. The Idaho Transportation Department implemented the new software that would lead to excessive red tape at the local level and would leave the counties with little option to take care of the people without spending long periods of time on the phone with the Boise office.
Frustrations had reached a boiling point in different areas and would be shared with members of the media who sprung the problems on Gov. Brad Little during a COVID-19 press briefing. Areporter asked Gov. Little what ITD planned on doing to clear up the problems stemming from the implementation of the software.
Gov. Little was taken aback by the question and created a task force to report to him on the upgrades weekly and appeared to be upset that these issues had not been brought to his attention. Since then, not many major updates have been presented, but Bingham County had a plan that was working for them. They would close the office early to allow for completion of any online renewals and mail-in renewals. County Assessor Donavan Harrington had presented that they were getting better at the new processes and felt confident they could open for longer times, but as the spring and summer season approaches, people are having similar issues to prior reports.
Rowland posed the question to the county commissioners about exploring different options of hiring possible part-time employees to share the burden and to help cover the office during the more busy hours of the date. He would go on to suggest doing some adjustments to the office, including adding more spaces to help community members with their titles and registrations. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring noted that he appreciated the input from the sheriff and would discuss it with Harrington soon.
REGISTRATIONS AVAILABLE ONLINE
For those who do not have the time to wait to register their vehicle(s) in-person, there are other options from registering online for motor vehicles on the Idaho Transportation Department’s website and RV/boat/ATV/UTVs can be registered on the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department website. If online is not for you, try calling the DMV and ask about registering over the phone. Some locations may be able to do this.