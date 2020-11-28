BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, provided the county commissioners updates on the status surrounding the smartphone application they have been introduced to and the final numbers it would cost to have it created for them. The application would be specific to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the people of the county.
The application has countless possibilities, according to Rowland, but would aid in community policing for his deputies as well as provide information to the people of the area, including real-time updates on who has been admitted to the county jail.
The sheriff along with Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner joined a Zoom meeting recently regarding the possible application with an Arkansas-based company. They requested a formal bid with a clause that would stipulate that there is no commitment without confirmation of receiving funds from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). Without receiving the funds from the CARES Act, the county would not be going forward with the application at this time.
After affirming that this would be the stipulation regarding the application going forward, the developer provided the county with two agreement forms, one with more legal jargon than the other. Both were written with that requested clause and came in with a bid of $27,600 in total for the first three years. Assuming they would want to keep the app, there would need to be a new agreement in place with the year-to-year price listed.
Rowland will need to provide a copy of the application to county Clerk Pam Eckhardt so she can send it off for pre-approval from the state before Dec. 12, or they will not have the funds to go forward with the development of the application.