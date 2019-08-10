FORT HALL — The 56th annual Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival draws to a close today, providing a must-see look into Native American culture.
The grounds for this year’s festival, which started Thursday, have been packed with various tribal members from a wide area along with other visitors enjoying the array of cultural events, along with vendor booths, food and drink concessions.
The Shoshone-Bannock Festival is considered the largest outdoor powwow in Idaho.
Today’s events include traditional gaming, the Indian National Finals Rodeo at 11 a.m., and the championship Indian relay race at 5 p.m. Adult admission to rodeo grounds events is $8 for adults and is cash only as there are no automatic teller machines at the rodeo grounds.
Stormie Perdash was named Friday night as Miss Shoshone-Bannock.
Junior festival royalty for 2019-2020 includes Dionne Ferris (Eastern Shoshone) of Fort Washakie, Wyo., as festival princess; Kohlea Bossy Yazzie (Dine) of Bluff, Utah, as little princess; Tia Worley (Shoshone-Bannock) of Fort Hall as future princess; and Kaine King Swan Williams (Eastern Shoshone) of White Swan, Wash., as Tzi Tzi princess.
See more photos on page A2