FORT HALL – Saturday was a memorable day for 20 Sho-Ban High School students as they would walk the proverbial line completing their high school years and stepping into the next chapters of life.
Traditionally, the school holds the ceremony in the gym, but to follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the Tribal Council, the festivities were moved to the football field.
RoseAnne Abrahamson and Dustina Abrahamson would run the show, sharing the information for those in attendance. Abrahamson started the ceremony off with music by Medicine Thunder who would play traditional tribal music and provide the musical introduction for the student processional.
During the graduation march, students were blessed with cedar smoke to cleanse them and as if it were planned, an eagle flew overhead. Once the seniors made their way to the stage, Darrell Tendoy blessed the class with a traditional prayer.
Following the prayer, Allen Mayo, Sho-Ban High School principal, and Stormie Perdash, Miss Shoshone-Bannock, were introduced. Perdash provided words of encouragement for the students leading into the Salutatorian and Valedictorian messages.
Joaquin Yazzie-Ramos, Sho-Ban’s Salutatorian, introduced himself in four different languages before providing words of wisdom beyond his years. Yazzie-Ramos told his classmates about how thankful he is for being accepted by everyone, even though he is from a different tribe.
He stated that he has attended many different schools, but had never felt the way he did attending Sho-Ban High School. He expressed solidarity with those who feel oppressed and the hardships the country has endured. He concluded by explaining to his classmates that he hopes they all succeed in whatever they choose to do.
Tia Smith-Buckskin, Sho-Ban Valedictorian, provided similar words of encouragement, but would push her classmates to try and challenge themselves. She feels they all have greatness in their future and wants each of them to find and show it.
The Abrahamsons followed the two addresses by announcing each of the students’ achievements, including athletics they competed in and scholarships received. Most of the students are on their way to attend college, one student going to Brigham Young University-Hawaii on a full ride scholarship, while others will be joining the workforce ranks. Each of the 20 graduates have a plan going forward and RoseAnne expressed how excited she is to see the students making plans for their futures.
Each of the students then received their diplomas from the attending members of the school board, given a minute to have their pictures taken by their family members, and then they returned to their seats on the stage. Following the presentation of the diplomas, the ceremony concluded with the switching of the tassel and the opening of the door into the next chapter of life.