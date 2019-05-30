FORT HALL – Sho-Ban High School presented 16 seniors for graduation Wednesday night at the high school gym.
In a ceremony featuring traditional songs by Medicine Thunder drum and music, several of the graduates appeared in traditional dress and the opening procession was led by a tribal leader in full native dress.
The opening message by school administrator Allen May stressed the accomplishments of the senior class, including a number of students who have spent the majority of their senior year attending dual credit classes at Idaho State University, which has shown a tremendous interest in Sho-Ban High School students the past several years. Six of the 16 graduates have completed a large number of credits and the upcoming classes will exceed that number next year.
The keynote speaker for the evening was champion bull rider Wiley Peterson, who told the graduating class to “set goals and then go about achieving them. Never quit, never stop pursuing those goals, and you will be successful in anything you set your hearts to.”
The class valedictorian, Elias Plentywounds, stressed that the class has been through a lot together, grown together, and will be successful together.
“Never give up on what you set out to do,” Plentywounds said. “We have already proven that we can, we simply need to keep pursuing our dreams.”
The 16 graduates are Rylee Appenay, Terrell Ariwite, Spence Bache, Wyatt Beasley, Mary Benally, Ta Wapaha Elk, Jaysten Harris, Jalisa Jack, Kiryn Jim, Jamar Johnson French, KreeAnna Miller, Amelia Montoya, Damecia Pine, Elias Plentywounds, Maurica Rodriguez and Audrey Turne.
Presentation of the diplomas was made by the Sho-Ban School Board with assistance from teachers Andrew Baldwin and Carol Perkins.