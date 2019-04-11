FORT HALL – Two seniors from Shoshone-Bannock High School are among the recipients this year of Idaho State University’s Rhodes Scholarships.
Demencia Pine and Alyssa Jack, the second and third Sho-Ban High School students to earn the Rhodes scholarship, received their awards Thursday during a school assembly from Kandi Turley-Ames, dean of ISU’s College of Arts and Letters, and Holly Karchner, her director of outreach.
Both girls said they were thrilled and honored to be named winners of the scholarships. They’ve been working toward this end for the past two years, they said, including taking classes at ISU and working very hard to keep their grades up.
“It was a lot of hard work,” Alyssa said, “but it was worth all of the work.” She hasn’t yet settled on a choice for her major, she added, but she’s leaning toward a degree in English because she wants to be a writer, but her eventual plans include returning to teach at the high school.
Demencia said her road ahead also isn’t settled upon, but she’s leaning toward a degree in English as well.
Both girls said they plan to use their education for the betterment of their people.
School counselor Matt Wilson said the entire school is proud of the two scholarship winners. “They have done some excellent things,” he said. “The future is what you make it,” he told the student body. “You have a lot of opportunities to make good.”
Turley-Ames said ISU is proud to present the scholarships to the two students. She said while grades are important, they’re not the only criteria considered when searching for recipients for the scholarships. “We have a lot of flexibility,” she said. “We’re looking for kids we want to invest in. We go out and find the best and the brightest, students who are well-rounded, who will come back and be leaders in their communities.”
The entire student body turned out for the presentation, and Wilson acted as emcee for the program that included a prayer and an honor song for the scholarship winners by tribal elder Ernest Wahtomy, words of encouragement from Fort Hall Business Council Vice Chairman Ladd Edmo and treasurer Kenneth Callahan
Karchner held up Pine and Jack as examples for their fellow students to emulate, and said their accomplishments show other people what Shoshone-Bannock High School students can do. “You all represent your school,” she said, “and you have to work hard to be a good example.” She said support from parents, teachers, and communities is important when it comes to students succeeding, and the students have that support.
Callahan told the students they have a bright future ahead of them, but they must work and persevere if they want to secure it for themselves.
Edmo said the fact that they’re able get their education among their peers will benefit them. As a teenager himself, he wasn’t doing well at Blackfoot High School, Edmo said, so he dropped out and attended boarding school where he successfully completed his high school education.
“You students are tremendous and you have great opportunities,” Edmo said. “You all have potential and you have a better opportunity than I did going to Blackfoot High School. Just don’t give up on yourselves; never give up on yourselves.”