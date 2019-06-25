FORT HALL – The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are jumping into the controversy over whether it’s offensive for school and professional sports teams to use Native Americans as their team mascots and will join a panel discussion on the subject tonight at 7 in the Teton High School auditorium in Driggs.
Randy‘L Teton, public affairs manager for the tribes, said the panel discussion is being sponsored by a community group and will feature local and regional speakers presenting Native perspectives on the mascot issue.
In addition to herself, the speakers will be Amanda Blackhorse from Arizona, Michelle Beitinger from Driggs, Larry Teton from the Fort Hall Reservation, and Sergio Maldonado from Wyoming.
Blackhorse is a member of the Navajo Nation. She is a licensed psychiatric social worker, an activist on the controversy over the Washington, D.C., NFL team known as the “Redskins.” Blackhorse is the named plaintiff in the lawsuit Blackhorse v. Pro-Football, Inc.
Beitinger is a descendant of the Colville Confederated Tribes in Washington State and the mother of children who go to school in Teton School District 401 where the high school team uses Redskins as its mascot
Larry Teton is a rancher in the Lincoln Creek District of the Fort Hall Reservation. He’s a tribal elder and an uncle to Randy’L. Their family was one of the original Bannock bands who hunted and gathered in the Driggs area and in fact had a hunting camp near Jackson Hole when they were gathered up by soldiers and brought to the Fort Hall Reservation. That’s where the family name Teton came from.
Maldonado is a member of the Northern Arapaho Nation and a doctoral candidate at the University of Wyoming. He was appointed by George H.W. Bush to serve on the National Advisory Council on Indian Education.
Randy’L Teton said a large crowd is expected for the community-sponsored event and anyone planning to attend should arrive early to ensure getting a seat.
Teton School District Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme said tonight’s public meeting is not connected to the district. However, he said, the school board will be reviewing the mascot issue at its July meeting and anyone who wishes to comment at that time is welcome to attend.
Teton said the Tribes will have representatives at the board meeting.