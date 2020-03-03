FORT HALL – The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Vocational Rehabilitation Program has scheduled its 6th Annual Job and Resource Fair for March 24 and is taking applications from local and regional employers and agencies for a slot to set up booths and provide information to job seekers and the general public.
Voc-Rehab director Ramona Medicinehorse said slots are going swiftly, so applications need to be submitted soon.
“We already have 40 vendors registered and we have room for 30 more,” Medicinehorse said.
She said they decided to limit the number of tables this year so there won’t be empty spaces taking up room unnecessarily as there sometimes are. The fair will again be held in the event center at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel, and instead of running all day will be from 3-8 p.m. this year.
Medicinehorse said interest in the job fair has grown every year since it started. While it was limited to businesses in the beginning, it has since been expanded to include employers in the public sector as well as those providing community services such as the Department of Health and Welfare, which brings information on services, and Dawn Enterprises, an organization that provides training and employment for disadvantaged people.
Other employers in the public sector who take advantage of the job fair include law enforcement, which provides information and does recruiting. The same is true of labor unions, she said, where representatives do recruiting for their apprenticeship programs.
Medicinehorse said the fair has also been opened up to non-profit organizations that provide community services. They include food banks, churches, and other organizations that provide meals, clothing, shelter for the homeless and low income people, and jobs and job training for the disadvantaged, such as Dawn Enterprises in Blackfoot.
The registration fee of $175 only applies to for-profit businesses, she said, so non-profits can register for free. The fees received are used to pay for rental of the event center and provide lunch for the vendors.
Voc-Rehab Employment Specialist White Otter Goggles will again be director of the job fair and his department will be providing information on a variety of services, including where recovering substance abuse addicts can go to get help for physical and mental health issues, seek job training and jobs.
Goggles said while the Tribes’ program is limited to providing services to members of federally recognized tribes, the fair is an opportunity to provide information to members of the general public as to where to find and access these services.
He said last year’s fair had 56 vendors and they’re hoping to top that number this year.