On March 15, the Bingham County Chronicle received a letter that depicted all of the bad things about high school athletics.
Details were written in the letter about a parent or a fan of Salmon River High School in Riggins, which had earned a place in the Idaho 1A state girls’ basketball tournament and was matched up against the Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs for a game at Nampa Hgh School. The fan reportedly became so antagonistic against the Sho-Ban fans, coaches and players, that it drew the ire of those people.
The fan was said to have made racial statements towards the Sho-Ban fans, coaches and players to the point that some of the Sho-Ban community retaliated in kind.
I don’t believe that anyone should ever demonstrate such hostility towards another, especially during an athletic event.
This is not something that is new to Idaho or to southeast Idaho, and that is maybe what is most disturbing about the alleged incident.
A copy of the letter was also sent to the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) and its executive director, Ty Jones.
Jones and the IHSAA have had a policy trying to clean up some of these same actions at other venues and events.
It has gotten so bad, a letter from IHSAA was issued to all media outlets to try and help to curtail some of the verbal taunts that are thrown out from the stands to the athletes on the floor. Part of that letter, which was addressed to “Mom and Dad,” stated:
“When you attend a game, have fun. But when it comes to verbally criticizing game officials, or coaches or players, cool it.
“Make no mistake about it, your passion is admired and your support of the hometown team is needed, but so is your self-control. Yelling, screaming and berating the officials humiliates your child, annoys those sitting around you, embarrasses your child’s school and is the primary reason Idaho has an alarming shortage of high school officials.”
I cannot remember ever seeing things as they are today when I was proud to be a high school athlete. Costs are high, tensions escalate with each and every game, and the fans have taken to a whole new set of ownership rules, at least in my mind.
Part of it could be related to the costs of putting an athlete on the field, costs that have been assumed by the athletes or their parents and my trips around the state to cover these events see parents telling me of the financial commitment that they have had to bear. One track athlete’s parents told me of the costs of having their son participate in the high jump. They had to buy three sets of shoes at $300 per pair, a couple of vaulting poles, one at $600 and the other at $900, participation or transportation fees of around $200 and we haven’t even begun to talk about their costs in getting to the events which boost the cost upwards of $5,000 just for a three-month season of track.
We have gotten reports from the Boise area of a school where the football players all forked over $600 apiece just to try out. No guarantees of playing time, making the team or even seeing the stadium on a Friday night. That doesn’t include any incidentals like mouth guards, pads, shoes, physicals or anything else needed to play. It is getting out of hand and it is easy to see where parents may be assuming some ownership for all of the money that they are handing over for their athlete.
That still doesn’t excuse poor behavior on the parents’ part, but it maybe — just maybe — explains it. If this is the case, then the parents need to grow up a bit and accept it as part of the cost of raising a top-class athlete in Idaho and that is what they all are, top-class athletes, no matter what classification, whether they make a state tournament or go home at the end of the regular season and get ready for the next season of sports.
The ability to play sports is part of the overall educational experience and the fans and parents should not be part of what takes away from that experience. The kids deserve better from us all and I know the fans sitting around you do as well.