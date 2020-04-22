BLACKFOOT — Jim Sessions is keeping his wife Tracey’s project going at the State Hospital South cemetery on Cromwell Lane.
Tracey was administrator at SHS for nine years. She passed away March 6, 2019, from pancreatic cancer. Jim, a clinician at SHS, said when she became administrator, there were only 15 graves that were marked at the cemetery, located just west of where the new state veterans cemetery is going in.
Jim said she got money for 983 headstones, and research was needed to figure out who was buried there.
“She started getting donations for all of the graves, and now they are all marked, every grave has a headstone,” Sessions said. Tracey started the project in 2012, and all the headstones were marked by 2016.
The continued improvement effort was helped Wednesday by a $3,000 check from Basic American Foods presented to Sessions by Brian Gustaveson, a plant manager for Basic American and a brother to Tracey Sessions.
“I’m carrying on with the project,” Jim Sessions said. “She wanted every headstone set in concrete. There are just over 900 still needing to be set in concrete.”
Sessions said a lot of work by hospital staff, community partners, Boy Scouts, and others has gone into turning a seemingly empty field into a cemetery with headstones for each grave, a sitting area, plot sign, decorative gate, irrigation system, and signage. Additional work is being planned to complete the cemetery, he added, turning it into a pleasant place to visit.
The goals for the project include removing seven large poplar trees which were a danger, completed in December; installing access sidewalks; building a memorial wall that will have a plaque with identifying information of any additional people buried at the cemetery with their bodies being cremated and ashes buried at the cemetery; paving the parking lot; setting all headstones in concrete instead of just having them set in the ground; planting additional trees, shrubbery, and installing a flower bed; installing a large sign at the corner of the cemetery and parking lot; and miscellaneous items such as inspirational markers along access sidewalks, moving a plot sign, moving a south gate which is unusable due to location, and moving fir trees that are too close to the fence.
Sessions anticipates the improvement project taking about six years, working six months out of each year.
Anyone can adopt a headstone for $20 to help with costs, which can be donated through the Tracey Sessions Memorial Fund by calling the hospital at (208) 785-1200.
Twenty additional trees will be planted May 2, Sessions said. He applied for a grant for the work and was notified of Basic American’s donation Tuesday morning.
“Stacey was just a huge advocate for the patients,” he added. “Years ago, families would just drop off the patients and walk away, abandon them. She was just really passionate about wanting to honor them, and at least have the cemetery be a place to go and remember them, to honor their lives. She was always good at roping people in to help, and I just felt compelled to finish that for her.”
He said his wife helped raise a little over $100,000 for the project.
“This is really just the beginning,” Sessions said. “These generous donations like this today are really appreciated.”
Gustaveson said his sister put a lot of spirit and pride into her work at the hospital and the cemetery project.
“It’s meaningful to me to see this project picked up,” he added.
The hospital opened in 1886. Sessions said the oldest headstone in the cemetery is dated 1887.