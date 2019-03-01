SHELLEY – A “Russets Share Pantry” can be found on the south side of Shelley High School, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.
This pantry is for the use of any youth who may be going home after school and not receiving food for the rest of the night. The community is being encouraged to feel empowered to contribute to help ease the burdens of local students.
A metal cabinet marked “Shelley Shares” is located on the south side of the high school in the middle entrance. The cabinet will be unlocked 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Inside the cabinet are found many basic needs such as instant meals and toiletries.
The youth who need these supplies may get in the cabinet at any time and take what they need. All the shelves will be labeled so youth will know where to find items or what items need to be replenished.
“As the youth of our community, we would love to see you opening the cabinet as you leave school for the day to see if there is something that needs replenished,” the school's post says. “If there is, tell your parents and see if that is something you might be able to contribute and bring back the next day. Another idea would be to go shopping as friends for needed items.”
Parents are also welcome to open the cabinet any time. If parents need to stop at the school to pick up or drop off a child or attend a game, dance competition, or any other event that’s taking place at the school, parents are urged to make an effort to check the cabinet and make sure it’s fully stocked.
“As a community we can make a big difference in the lives of the kids in our area,” the school's post says. “If children don’t have to worry about being hungry or their basic needs, they can focus on school.”
The list of items that will need to be stocked includes various soup, broth and cream of chicken/mushroom; instant potatoes; various or mixed canned vegetables; various or mixed canned fruit; canned chili; beans; canned meat (tuna/chicken); instant meals (just add water); various noodles and sauces; peanut butter; “grab and go” snacks (granola bars/string cheese/jerky); toilet paper; feminine hygiene products; deodorant and soap; toothbrushes and toothpaste; shampoo and conditioner.