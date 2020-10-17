The two candidates seeking to represent Idaho’s Second Congressional District faced off Thursday in what looks like it will be the only debate in a federal race in Idaho this election cycle.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, who has represented the red district for the past two decades, defended President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 and his management of the economy and criticized Democratic proposals such as single-payer health care, raising the minimum wage or defunding the police. His Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher called for raising taxes on the rich and for federal action to help produce a more fair economy where more people make a living wage and have access to health care.
“Washington has been led for a while now by people who really concentrate on helping those at the top and not those at the bottom,” Swisher said.
The debate, which was hosted by the Boise TV station KTVB and held virtually with the candidates in different locations, looks like it will be the only live debate for a federal office in Idaho this year. First District U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher and U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, who are also running for re-election, declined KTVB’s attempt to organize debates in their races. Idaho Public Television has been pre-taping and airing interviews with the candidates in the various federal races, but the interviews are separate, not allowing for the back-and-forth between candidates you have in a debate.
Simpson said the federal government “did a fairly decent job” in responding to COVID-19 and praised Trump, singling out his partial ban on travel to China in February which many Democrats opposed. Simpson said Democrats criticizing Trump’s response don’t have better ideas of their own.
“It seems like the only things they want to do is shut down our economy and open our border, and that’s a problem frankly,” Simpson said.
Swisher countered that Trump’s travel ban was incomplete — despite the travel ban, more than 8,000 Chinese and other foreign nationals traveled from China to the U.S. in the first three months of the ban and more than 27,000 Americans returned to the U.S. from China in the first month, according to the Associated Press — and that the first coronavirus cases in New York came from Europe, not China. He accused Trump of downplaying COVID-19 and trying to exploit it for political purposes and undermining trust in organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said the fact that many people refuse to wear masks or take other coronavirus safety precautions is a consequence of Trump’s leadership.
“I’m not here to kind of let the president go free here,” Swisher said. “There are serious problems with his response to this. He was playing it for political purposes, and that is obvious.”
Both candidates encouraged people to wear masks, although Simpson said he would oppose mandating them while Swisher was open to the idea. Both also said they would get the COVID-19 vaccine if and when it becomes available; Simpson accused Democrats of undermining public confidence in a vaccine.
Similarly, Simpson praised Trump’s management of the economy before coronavirus, crediting the growth then to his tax and regulatory cuts.
“That’s the way you increase wages, not by the government in and mandating what you have to pay and so forth,” Simpson said.
Simpson said raising the minimum wage would hurt small businesses, while Swisher said it would ensure anyone working full-time can meet their basic needs without government assistance.
“It keeps people from being reliant on the federal government,” Swisher said. “That’s what conservatives want.”
Swisher also called for a single-payer health care system and criticized Simpson, who has voted dozens of times to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Simpson said he supports aspects of the ACA, such as keeping protections for people with pre-existing conditions, but that he thinks the law is “going to fail because of its own weight” and that a single-payer system would be too expensive.
“Single-payer system, health care for all, that’s a beautiful idea,” Simpson said. “Thirty-two trillion that’s estimated to cost over the next 10 years.”