“Sing” was first released in 2016 and is part of a “re-release” by the Blackfoot Movie Mill.
This animated film from director Garth Jennings centers itself around a cast of musical ‘wanna bes’ headed by the son of a criminal who would much rather be a singer than a lookout for his father’s sinister deeds of robbing banks and the like.
Even without his father’s support, Johnny makes a move to the audition for a big talent show at a local theater. The cast is all animated animals from the city of Calatonia and the various characters are actually quite the list of celebrities that include Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, and Tori Kelly.
Jennings does a very good job in directing and casting the film and the voiceovers are spot on as the talent show is first advertised with a $100,000 first prize, the theater owner finally realized that there was a mistake in the advertising and calls off the show.
Due to the popularity of the show, it was placed back on the agenda, without a prize listing, and it becomes a big hit.
The film, which only cost $75 million to make, had a box office handle of over $634 million and therefore is listed as a big hit.
There was talk of a sequel, but it hasn’t happened to date, although with the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of Hollywood projects have been placed on the back burner for sure.
This is a delightful show, especially for kids as the theme that runs through the show is to never give up on your dreams and to fight to make them reality.
Each of the characters has a talent and while some of them have deterrents to them trying to fulfill their goals, they all come through in the end. Valuable lessons for those youngsters in the crowd.
On a scale of 1-5, this film definitely deserves a 4.5 and will keep kids’ attention throughout.
This is part of the “bring back the classics” promotion that is going on at the Movie Mill and is highly recommended for all ages and preferences. Definitely worth the price of admission and worth a look for anyone.