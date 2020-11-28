BLACKFOOT – The single-day high number of new coronavirus cases had its bar raised by over 100 on Tuesday. The increase does not reflect what was hoped for coming out of the change from stage three to stage two of the Rebound Idaho plan. Gov. Brad Little made the announcement Nov. 13 that the entire state would be moved to a modified stage two of his initial plan in efforts to combat community spread as people anxiously wait to see if the vaccine that has passed trials works as indicated.
Following suit to the escalation of concern, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health made the decision to put all eight counties in its district into the high-risk category, but has not found merit to instate a mask mandate. That is not to say that places such as Power County and now the City of Pocatello have not put mandates into place. Power County made the motion after seeing a continued up-trend in cases in their county as well as surrounding counties.
At this point, SIPH has seen a hike in cases despite the change in risk levels, despite Gov. Little’s escalation, and despite the desire to allow people to make their own choices. The want for people to make choices based on public health has proven to be a challenge for policy makers and has left people frustrated on both sides of the discussion; however, now the spike in cases has put each of the communities at risk with or without a mandate.
The Board of Health for the area would have been meeting on Thursday, but due to it being Thanksgiving, they chose to postpone it to a later date, leaving all of the counties in the high-risk category for a longer period of time regardless of whether their county needs to be in that category or potentially escalated to the critical-risk category. Based on the charts and growth patterns, even as regulations tighten, the virus has maintained a steady level of cases in each county — even those who have used increased mitigating standards to combat it.
MANDATE OR NO MANDATE
The debate between both sides of this argument will withstand the test of time as people say that they feel it is infringing on some freedom while others claim the masks do not work and others claim it is about personal responsibility. No matter the side of the argument one stands on, some facts cannot be argued — first, any form of a mandate will cause a dichotomy; second, masks by themselves are not an end-all-be-all, public health reminds people of this through publications and social media; finally, assuming it is purely political ignores the fact that people are being affected on all levels by the virus. As Gov. Little stated in his Nov. 13 press conference, “It is about personal responsibility.” That statement alone explains the situation. Using personal responsibility will aid in the prevention of contracting, spreading, and harming one another during the winter months.