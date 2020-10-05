POCATELLO – Rhonda D’Amico addressed the members of the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District’s Board of Health on Thursday regarding suicide prevention coming on the heels of Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser’s statement in the previous board meeting regarding the other issues falling to the wayside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
D’Amico, s{span}tatewide healthcare innovation plan (SHIP) program manager for SIPH,{/span} started by sharing some information regarding suicide numbers in the last few years in relation to 2020. Statistics show that in 2020, suicide numbers are not higher than in the past. In fact, she said, during the majority of the year, the numbers are lower across the board.
D’Amico presented the numbers of suicide prevention hotline calls received by the quarter. In the first quarter of 2019, SIPH received 213 calls. In the second quarter it went up to 239, 158 in the third quarter, and down to 32 in the fourth. As a benchmark to compare 2020 to, quarter one in 2020 Bingham County yielded 52 callers and the second quarter yielded 76 callers on the hotline. She acknowledged that there are other behavioral health hotlines that may have fielded calls as well.
In the data provided, D’Amico showed the difference between those callers who identified that their issues were or or were not COVID-19 related. In the data, those who were having anxiety issues that were COVID related were three times as anxious as those who were having other anxiety problems that drove them to calling the hotline.
Suicidal thoughts were nearly double that of standard calls regarding suicidal thoughts. Those calling in regard to loneliness and isolation issues were more than three times the standard call about loneliness. The virus caused havoc on those suffering from issues directly linked to isolation. Interpersonal conflicts and self-reported addiction were in line with one another. The statistics on both categories were only mildly affected by the coronavirus, but financial concerns were also triple that of standard reporting.
QPR TRAINING (QUESTION, PERSUADE, REPORT)
D’Amico explained that the QPR trainings are available online currently as a way to allow social distancing. They have held 14 training sessions online since May with 146 certifications presented. She noted that they have not provided certificates to all of those who took part in the sessions and expressed that she is more than happy to present those who took the training course their certificates. The training courses last between 60-90 minutes and are meant to help people learn how to aid in suicide prevention.
D’Amico and SIPH have put together a Regional Collective Goal where they want the ratio of people trained and prepared to respond to those with suicidal thoughts with a number 1:60. That ratio would bring the health district in line with Seattle’s response to CPR, according to D’Amico.
She introduced surveys to those who have taken the training as a way to verify that the course teaches them about suicide and prevention of suicide. The data provided shows that they completely vacate the section of the survey about suicide awareness and the ways to spot suicidal tendencies. Other areas she demonstrated to the board included the changes in the levels of awareness and comfort with helping someone that may be suicidal.
The training provided the proper tools to those who took the the training the ability and comfort of helping someone who may be suicidal. Furthermore, the data shows that people are more willing to access the services available after taking the QPR training.
D’Amico discussed the Community Suicide Prevention of Eastern Idaho Annual Conference and how they hosted the conference through an online platform. She noted that they had more than double their annual registration holding it online, and their keynote speaker, Dr. Thomas Joiner, addressed the conference and spoke about his book, “Why People Die to Suicide.”
D’Amico finished her presentation by explaining what contacts have been made during the recent months, including receiving mini-grants to hire 14 QPR trainers, purchase 700 training booklets in English and Spanish, helping an ISU public health graduate student project, and other community activities.
When D’Amico finished, Moser verified that the number of suicides have actually remained lower this year in comparison to what may have been popular conjecture. Moser then asked if the Crisis Center in Bannock County has helped with the reduction in suicides in his neck of the woods. D’Amico explained that without speaking to the director of the crisis center, she could not definitively say one way or the other.
SIPH Director Maggie Mann asked D’Amico if she would provide a synopsis of Dr. Joiner’s book. D’Amico happily obliged, and then provided that to the commissioners. She covered all of the bases, explaining how they feel, why the feel, and what they do when they finally reach the point of taking action against themselves.
The suicide training dates are posted on SIPH’s social media outlets as well as on their website at www.siphidaho.org.